Harvest Queen’s ‘At Home’ event is family affair

HARVEST Queen Annie Jakeman of St Thomas’ Leesfield was delighted to finally host her ‘At Home’ event after a two-year wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic, raising more than £500.

A beautiful sunny afternoon saw Annie and her retinue Amelia Lloyd, 5, and Layla Hamblett, 4, lead the procession of Queens down the aisle of the Lees church.

Visiting Queens – Rose Queen Christina and Brownie Queen Jessica from St George’s Church Mossley and Rose Queen Layla from St Paul’s Royton – and their retinues and families were all welcomed by Rev Ruth Farrar and Annie’s Grandad Jim Walker, who was the MC for the event.

Annie’s sister Amy was in charge of the music and her Nanna served refreshments afterwards in St Thomas’ Leesfield school hall.

And Annie’s family and friends manned the stalls, ensuring the occasion was a real family affair.

There was everything from tombolas to guess the number of lego bricks in the jar, a raffle and fun and games throughout the afternoon, raising more than £500. As well as taking photos, Annie’s mum Karen had organised the ‘At Home’ event with the help of Vikki Wall and Jane Hamblett, the two retinue mums, using the sunflower theme Annie chose when she became Harvest Queen in September 2019.

The Sunday School children had made decorations which adorned the church for the event.

Annie said: “I want to thank everyone who helped out, donated and came along to our ‘At Home” event – you all made my day so special!”

