Mahdlo adapts services to keep open for young people

MAHDLO Youth Zone is adapting its offerings so it can keep its doors open to young people during the coronavirus outbreak.

The centre on Egerton Street in Oldham is also launching an appeal for donations of non-perishable foods, sanitary products, hygiene products, toilet rolls etc to support its most vulnerable and disadvantaged young people and families.

They are working closely with Oldham Foodbank, Oldham Council, and other local charities to ensure a coordinated response.

If you are in a position to donate any of the above items email Lucy.Lees@mahdloyz.org or Claire.Crossfield@mahdloyz.org

Mike Doran, Mahdlo CEO, said: “In light of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we want to let you know how Mahdlo Youth Zone will be adapting our offer to be able to continue to support and respond to the changing needs of our young people and our community.

“Our key objective is to ensure young people and staff are safe and help reduce opportunities for the virus to spread while recognising that with school, college and many activities closed or restricted some young people may have nowhere to go.

“From Friday, March 20, we’re changing the way in which we organise our activities to a more structured and targeted programme, ensuring we continue to give young people somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to.

“We will work with young people every day between 12pm-2pm as a Lunch Club, during which our members can come in, chat with staff, and grab a bite to eat. This will be by invite only.

“We will also be running an evening session which will run during our usual times for Juniors and Seniors.

“However our gym, sports hall, and other high risk areas will not be accessible for the time being. These sessions will be invite only.

“We hope this will ensure we are able to continue to provide a service to our members in a safe and structured environment.

“We also continue to provide a district based service as well as 1-2-1 mentoring and counselling.

“We have been busy coming up with many exciting and innovative ways in which we can use our online presence and social media platforms to keep young people and their family entertained with a variety of games and challenges to do at home.

“We are working closely with Oldham Council and other local charities to coordinate community support.

“This morning our team have been picking up supplies from across the borough in support of Oldham Foodbank.

“Finally, we want to say a huge thank you. Your support means so much and during these unprecedented times, it is valued and appreciated now more than ever.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone for your patience and understanding and will be updating you as the situation changes over the coming weeks.”

