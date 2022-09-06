Emmaus honour for Saddleworth artist Tonie

A SADDLEWORTH artist who supported homelessness charity Emmaus Mossley for 18 years has received a special medal to celebrate her outstanding contribution.

Tonie Rigby is the proud recipient of the Emmaus UK Founders’ Medal in recognition of her long-standing involvement and impact at the charity.

Tonie was joined at the presentation ceremony by her family, the Emmaus Mossley community and members of two voluntary groups she helped establish.

She said: “I’ve loved my time here. I found the experience of being involved enriching and fulfilling.

“I am so pleased to have been at the start of the Art Group and the Upcycling Group. It is so lovely to have seen Emmaus grow and thrive throughout my time here.”

Emmaus Mossley supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a home, work, companionship and individual support.

Tonie became artist in residence and started a weekly group in 2002 for artists from the local area and residents of Emmaus Mossley.

Off the back of the success of the art group, she then launched a weekly upcycling group in 2012.

Ever since, volunteers have worked together to produce new products from the items and materials donated to Emmaus, to then sell and give inspiration shoppers.

Alison Hill, Director of Emmaus Mossley, said: “Tonie’s contribution, both with the Art Group and Upcycling Group, has brought many benefits to Emmaus Mossley.

“She was from a background of community arts and adult education so instilled on both groups a culture of collaboration, sharing and inclusivity.

“Under Tonie’s guidance, both groups have extended the network of Emmaus supporters and helped to embed creativity and reuse within our community.

“We are hugely appreciative of Tonie’s contribution and the positive impact she has had on many people at Emmaus Mossley.”

In 2020, Tonie retired from both groups but her legacy and impact at lives on. And she continues to produce artwork and paints daily in her Saddleworth home studio.

To view Tonie’s recent artwork, visit theforgottengallery.online/tonie-rigby

To find out more and support Emmaus Mossley head to emmaus.org.uk/mossley

