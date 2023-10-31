Emmaus Mossley is hosting a Christmas Market

SUPPORT sustainability and get some affordable festive shopping done at a local charity’s Christmas Market.

Emmaus Mossley will be launching its Christmas display at the event on Saturday, November 18, with a wide range of second-hand decorations, reusable trees, gifts and stocking fillers available.

There will be Secret Santa gifts, presents for less than £5, vintage and retro goods, and even a visit from Father Christmas himself.

Lucie’s Cafe will also be serving festive food, sweet treats and drinks throughout the day.

The event at the Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore in Longlands Mill, on Queen Street, will be on from 10am to 4pm on the day.

For more info, call 01457 838608 or email info@emmausmossley.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

