Emmaus Mossley kicks off the Festive Season

It’s that time of year when the much-loved secondhand superstore, Emmaus Mossley, transforms into a festive wonderland for its annual Community Christmas Celebration.

The occasion marks the release of all the Christmas stock donated throughout the year; this year, Saturday, November 15 signals the beginning of an Emmaus Christmas.

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support, and work opportunities.

Their annual festive charity event brings the community together to raise vital funds that help sustain the support offered to Emmaus Mossley residents.

From 10am to 4pm, shoppers browsed donated decorations, gifts, and festive curiosities – pre-loved items ready for a second life. The event attracted eager bargain hunters, with lengthy queues and a full car park even before opening.

Live performances from Creeping Jesus and the Stalybridge Old Band provided a musical backdrop, while Santa made a guest appearance to greet children and pose for photos.

Adding to the atmosphere, the Emmaus team hid three golden £5 vouchers around the shop floors, bringing a touch of Christmas magic to the day – all of which were eventually found by delighted young shoppers.

Children could also take part in the “Elf Hunt,” tracking down hidden elves holding letters. Solving the word puzzle earned them a small prize: an Emmaus keychain. This activity will continue throughout the festive season.

Hazel Hodkinson, Retail Manager at Emmaus Mossley, said:

“I am very grateful to everyone who attended and supported this year’s Emmaus Community Christmas Celebration. There was a lovely atmosphere throughout the day, celebrating the importance of community, kindness and togetherness.”

“For those unable to attend, we’re restocking our store regularly, and there are lots of amazing Christmas items and presents waiting to be discovered.

If you’re keen to shop kind, or have sustainability in mind this Christmas, I’d encourage you to visit our Secondhand Superstore over the coming weeks.”

Beyond all the festivities, the event highlighted the social mission behind Emmaus Mossley’s work. Revenue from the superstore supports individuals who have experienced homelessness, offering not only a place to stay but also ongoing support, training, and work opportunities designed to build long-term stability and confidence.

@ggc_media Christmas came early at Emmaus Mossley! The secondhand superstore has transformed into a festive wonderland, celebrating with santa and live music! Fully restocked and beautifully decorated with seasonal bargains as of Saturday, November 15th. Shopping pre-loved gifts while supporting our mission to help people rebuild their lives. the gift that keeps on giving Open Tues–Sat, 10am–4pm—come join the festive fun! #EmmausMossley #CommunityChristmas #ShopForGood ♬ original sound – GGC Media

Supporting your local Emmaus is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Emmaus Mossley is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–4pm.

To find out more, visit: emmaus.org.uk/mossley