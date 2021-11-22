Emmaus Mossley launches second-hand Christmas sale

HOMELESSNESS charity, Emmaus Mossley, has launched its annual Christmas sale of second-hand decorations, trees, gifts and stocking fillers.

The charity is encouraging supporters to shop pre-loved this Christmas to save money, support the environment and discover more unusual presents. The Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore is now filled with bargain baubles, affordable decorations, secret Santa gifts, presents for under £5, lighting and reusable Christmas trees.

Gary Barton, one of the community members at Emmaus Mossley, said: “We’ve spent time saving up festive items, organising them and creating different displays within our charity store. There’s plenty of choice to suit all tastes and we hope that our customers enjoy the experience and find some items they love.”

Emmaus Mossley supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a home and work in a community setting. As well as festive items, the charity’s large social enterprise sells a wide range of donated and upcycled furniture, household goods, clothes, books, music and vintage wares.

Emmaus Mossley has joined the Charity Retail Association’s #GoodCauseSantaClaus campaign to encourage more people to shop pre-loved this Christmas. The campaign is calling on the public to pledge to buy decorations and gifts from charity shops and to spread the word about the wonders of pre-loved.

Alison Hill, Director of Emmaus Mossley, said: “Our annual Christmas sale is an opportunity for our supporters to bag some festive bargains, find interesting gifts and shop responsibly. Thanks to the kindness of people who donate to Emmaus Mossley, we’ve got a fabulous mix of items available, and more stock will be added over the next few weeks.”

The popularity of second-hand is booming as people embrace the fun of finding pre-loved treasures. Second-hand gifts are also great for the environment, reducing the volume of new items that need to be produced and shipped around the world every Christmas, as well as minimising waste by giving items a second life.

Buying gifts from charity shops means that, as well as buying a unique wonderful gift for a loved one, you are also helping a good cause. Buying second-hand gifts from charity shops is a great way to support good causes that both you and the person you are buying a gift for care about.

In the run up to Christmas, Emmaus is appealing for donations of good quality decorations, festive items and unused presents from last year. These items will be offered for sale in the Secondhand Superstore where all the money raised is used to support formerly homeless people at the Mossley charity.

The Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm, at Longlands Mill, Queen Street, Mossley OL5 9AH. To find out more and support Emmaus Mossley visit www.emmaus.org.uk/mossley.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

