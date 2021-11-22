You shall go to the Snow Ball!

FOOD, music and dance-what’s not to like?

Put the three together to raise funds for a cancer care charity and Maggie’s Snow Ball promises to be a night to remember.

To be staged on Friday, December 3, at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Oldham tickets for this black-tie occasion, with a side of ski if you fancy, are now on sale.



The Snow Ball includes a three-course meal plus music from Funk ‘n’ Soul-a nine-piece band and Yulia Shah, a musical violinist. There is also a DJ to keep the party in full swing until carriages at 1am.

Tickets cost £45 or £450 for a table of 10. Alternatively purchase before October 31 and prices drop to £40 or £400.

For more information email laura.tomlinson@maggies.org or call 0161 989 0550/07584 518226.

