Emmaus Mossley sets up shop in Uppermill

HOMELESSNESS charity Emmaus Mossley has opened a vintage pop-up shop in the heart of Saddleworth.

The Weavers Factory in Uppermill is continuing its support of Emmaus Mossley by gifting the use of their space prior to the gallery reopening in January 2022.

Nigel Durkan, manager at The Weavers Factory, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome back our friends from Emmaus Mossley.

“We have supported the charity since we first opened. We are proud to be able to help them in their efforts to support people who have experienced homelessness.”

The Weavers Factory is a Grade II listed contemporary art gallery with a gift shop, workshop, tea bar, garden and two galleries.

Since opening in 2019, it has already supported Emmaus by offering the space for pop-up shops and by raising funds through an auction of gallery items.

Emmaus Mossley supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a home and work in a community setting.

The charity runs a social enterprise at Longlands Mill selling donated and upcycled furniture, household goods, clothes, bric-a-brac and vintage items.

Hazel Hodkinson, EM retail manager said: “We ae delighted to be returning to our Uppermill home from home at The Weavers Factory.

“Thanks to the continued generous support of gallery owners Julian and Nigel, our charity is able to benefit once again from this unique space in the heart of the Saddleworth community.

“Our pop-up shop is filled with a hand-picked assortment of vintage furniture, homewares, lamps, pottery, books, tools, retro fabrics and craft supplies.

“We will be adding new stock each week and the range of interesting items on offer will evolve between now and Christmas.”

The pop-up shop will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from

10am – 4pm at 13 New Street, Uppermill.

All proceeds from items sold will go to support the community of formerly homeless people who live and work at Emmaus Mossley.

To learn more about The Weavers Factory visit www.weaversfactory.co.uk

To find out more or support Emmaus Mossley head online www.emmaus.org.uk/mossley

To get involved or donate an item, call 01457 838608 or visit the store at Longlands Mill, Queen Street, Mossley OL5 9AH.

