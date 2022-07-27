Kickboxer tackles 365-day charity challenge

A DETERMINED fundraiser is tackling a year-long kickboxing challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Susan Gee, 46, from Diggle is training every single day in 2022 and posting clips on her Instagram @no_fancy_jump_kicks to record her mission.

The mum-of-three, who trains at Evade in Mossley, explained: “I decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK when a friend was diagnosed with breast cancer, and many other people have been affected, either friends, family, family of friends, or friends of friends.

“I am also a science teacher so am a big supporter of scientific research and wanted to raise awareness of the importance of research in developing better tools to treat, diagnose and screen against cancer.

“I came up with the idea of this challenge on New Year’s Day, so started that day!

“I have raised £700 so far and would like to raise as much as possible.

“It’s about the money but also awareness and a source of inspiration hopefully.



“I train kickboxing several times a week so seemed to make sense to use my passion to raise money.

“I am no expert, I started kickboxing later in life. I’m 46 and started at 41. So the challenge is also about pushing my fitness limits.

“But I train hard and am enthusiastic. I am enjoying the challenge because I love pushing myself to see how far I can go.”

• Find out more about Susan’s challenge and make a donation online: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-gee2

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

