Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog stepping up for Manchester Day parade

A VIBRANT new addition to the local cultural scene is set to showcase its talent on a bigger stage.

Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog – the first of its kind in the area – was formed in January and has already swelled to 25 members.

Now they are preparing to show off their talents at the Manchester Day Parade on Saturday, July 27.

Since its inception, the team has been busy with dance performances throughout Saddleworth, often collaborating with the Saddleworth Morris Men and other local teams.

Eddie Worrell, a member of Saddleworth Morris Men for 24 years, has helped to get the group off the ground and learn new dances from scratch ready for their appearance.

Looking ahead, the team is eager to expand their ranks and encourage more women dancers and musicians to join them.

They have organised an open evening on Wednesday, August 28 at Denshaw Village Hall, inviting anyone interested to attend to find out more.

Find out more on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554106805115 or email them on saddleworthwomensmorrisclog@gmail.com

