Espionage film to thrill at next Little French Cinema screening

AN ESPIONAGE thriller is the next film on the big screen at the Little French Cinema.

‘Kompromat’ will be shown on Thursday, September 4 at 7pm in the Performance Space at Oldham Library.

Directed and co-written by Jérôme Salle and starring Gilles Lellouche, it is the true story of Mathieu, a gregarious and dedicated diplomat, based in Irkutsk.

He is falsely accused of a serious crime by the Russian authorities and imprisoned, completely isolated and unable to prove his innocence. The only solution is to escape.

Salle, who co-wrote the film with Caryl Férey, opens the proceedings with a helpful definition for the uninitiated — “documents used to destroy someone’s reputation” — as well as important context: “Kompromat” is based on a true story, though the principals are unnamed.”

Tickets can be booked in advance at £4 plus booking fee through Eventbrite. A limited number of tickets will be available on the door at £5 per film (cash or card payments).

Alliance Française members are entitled to two tickets for the price of one on production of a membership card on the door. To take advantage of this offer, members should purchase one ticket online through Eventbrite and phone 07742 982 632 to reserve the free one.

The Little French Cinema offers a mix of classic and modern films in a variety of genres each season, shown in French with English subtitles.