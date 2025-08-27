More grants available to get local people walking and wheeling

COMMUNITY groups are once again being invited to apply for grants to help local people get moving.

Last year, more than 1,700 people started walking and wheeling more often thanks to the GM Walking and Wheeling Fund.

It supported 33 voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations through nearly £85,000 of investment.

The 2025/26 fund, run by the charity Greater Manchester Moving with backing from NHS Greater Manchester, has now reopened.

Groups have until Friday, September 26, to apply, with the delivery window extended to May.

There’s also more money on offer, as the upper limit for medium grants has risen from £5,000 to £7,000, while small grants remain at £2,000 – aimed at kickstarting new projects or testing fresh ideas.

But not every group will make the cut, as GM Moving say they’ll be focusing their support on fewer organisations this time round, prioritising work with people who are least likely to be active.

That includes people with disabilities or long-term health conditions; those from lower socio-economic groups; Asian, Black and Chinese people; women (particularly new and expectant mothers); and adults aged 65 and over.

Carole Pollard, Community Walking Lead at GM Moving, said: “This is our fifth year managing the GM Walking and Wheeling Fund and we’re so proud of the continued impact it has on participants’ health and wellbeing.

“We’re listening to groups and continue to adapt our investment to make sure it allows recipients to have the biggest possible impact.

“Walking and wheeling is the most accessible form of movement and can have life-changing benefits for those who are the least active.”

To help potential applicants, ‘Meet the Funder’ calls will be held on Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10, offering advice and guidance on how to put together a strong bid. You can sign up here: https://www.salfordcvs.co.uk/form/gm-walking-and-wheeling-25-meet