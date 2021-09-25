Events and activities to celebrate Black History Month

A RANGE of live events and activities across the borough will celebrate Black History Month.

Oldham Council’s Live@thelibrary team has organised a series of live performances and exhibitions throughout October and beyond for the community to enjoy.

Aleiah’s Adventure (Saturday, October 16, 12noon and 2pm, £3) is one for families to enjoy.

Join Aleiah as she journeys through the city meeting historical figures and local legends. Discover old stories, told in new and exciting ways and help Aleiah find her way through the city she thought she knew. Suitable age 8+.

On Tuesday, October 26 at 2pm you can join poet and performer Ella Otomewo for her Spoken Word Workshop. Join Ella and create your own poetry. Booking is essential.

Over at Gallery Oldham, Legacies of Biafra runs from Saturday, October 23 to Saturday, February 26, 2022.

This exhibition features works from the artistic collective Nigeria Art Society UK (NASUK), which will be exhibited alongside archival materials on the war and a selection of short films.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Our Black and Asian communities have contributed so much to making Oldham a great place to live. I’m proud to call it my hometown.

“Our borough’s history is intimately linked to Black and Asian history, including the slavery that was at the heart of the cotton industry that built the town.

“Understanding, learning and celebrating our history and people is key to building a stronger, more united Oldham.

“It’s also really important we celebrate and raise the profile of Black History Month because, sadly, racism is still happening every day – in society, at football matches and over social media.

“Last year the council had to mark Black History Month mainly online so it’s good that we have organised a range of live events and activities people can attend and get involved in.”

For the full programme of what’s on in Oldham and how to get tickets go to www.oldham.gov.uk/liveatthelibrary

For more information on Black History Month visit www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk

During Black History Month the council will also be raising awareness of hate crime as part of a national campaign to prevent people suffering in silence.

If you have been a victim of hate crime, or a witness to it, please come forward. For more information, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/hatecrime

