Jean’s no longer the bridesmaid

JEAN Dervan’s long wait to land a major at Saddleworth Golf Club is over following her victory in President’s Prize.

The retired pharmacy technician from Springhead triumphed in the 36-hole event by one shot over runner-up Kaye Orme.

Jean had rounds of 103-24-79 and 98-24-74 for a two-round total of nett 153, one clear of Kay who had nett 86 and 68.

“It was special as I have lost three or four card play-offs for majors and been runner-up several times,” she explained.

“I have won a lot of competitions over the years, but never a major which had eluded me until now.”

Jean added the high scores were down to bad weather, especially for the opening round when there was heavy rain.

It was after Jean retired from playing badminton 25 years ago that she turned to golf.

Jean has achieved four holes-in-one, three at Saddleworth and one at Hill Valley.

“It annoyed my husband Stephen never had one until last year,” she said.

Jean and Stephen partner one another in mixed events and they have also played golf while on holiday in Argentina, Australia and South Africa.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

