‘Exciting milestone’ as Waterhead Academy celebrates national award for attendance 

WATERHEAD Academy is celebrating an ‘exciting milestone’ in its improvement journey after receiving national recognition for student attendance.

The establishment, on Huddersfield Road in Lees, has received the National School Attendance Award based on improvements in attendance against similar schools, putting it in the top 25 per cent across the country.

The award is presented by Fischer Family Trust (FFT), a charity dedicated to improving educational outcomes through data and analysis.

It is a ‘thank you’ to schools to celebrate the hard work and dedication of pupils, parents, carers, staff and others in achieving excellent attendance.

Waterhead Academy Principal Tracy Foy said: “This attendance award marks an exciting milestone in our school’s improvement journey.

“It reflects the strong culture of belonging we are building, where every pupil feels valued and supported to attend each day.

“The attendance team alongside the pastoral team have worked tirelessly to embed systems and processes that support young people and their families, building a culture of ‘every day counts’.

“This achievement is the result of a genuine team effort. The support from Oldham Council, particularly the advice and guidance from Anne Clarke and her team, has been invaluable.

“Kymberli Spratt from the Early Help team has supported by pulling together a working partnership with the Council’s SEND team, school health services, the police, housing and other professionals.

“This collaboration has made a real difference. Together, we have been able to support families effectively, ensuring timely, child-centred interventions that enable every student to attend and ultimately succeed.”

For the Spring term 2025/26 there was 3.7 per cent increase in attendance across the whole school compared to 23/24, and there was a 10.2 per cent decrease in persistent absence.

There was a 5.8 per cent increase in attendance rates for disadvantaged pupils and 6.2 per cent increase for children with special educational needs.

A council spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Waterhead Academy on this outstanding achievement.

“Being recognised among the top 25 per cent of schools nationally for attendance is a testament to the dedication of staff, pupils and families, and to the power of strong partnership working across services.

“This success shows what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared commitment that every day truly counts for every young person.”