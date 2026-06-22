Oldham primary pupils discover future career possibilities

MORE than 200 primary school pupils from across Oldham explored the world of work at a careers fair designed to inspire the next generation.

Hosted by Hulme Grammar School, the marketplace-style event brought together representatives from 18 organisations across a wide range of sectors.

These included science, engineering, technology, transport, construction, education, the arts and the armed forces.

Pupils from Hulme Grammar School’s Prep School, Coppice Primary Academy and Werneth Primary School were able to meet professionals, try out activities and discover careers they may never have considered.

The event featured hands-on demonstrations including a robotic arm from 2M Automation, giving pupils an insight into coding and engineering, while a model of Manchester’s Palace Theatre showcased the many different roles involved in bringing productions to life.

Other highlights included Purple.ai showing how artificial intelligence can be used to create illustrated stories, Eureka! the National Children’s Museum exploring careers in science communication, and the Manchester Cancer Research Centre and University of Manchester offering pupils the chance to use microscopes.

Children also learned about opportunities in industries including rail, construction, tutoring, dance, technology, manufacturing and the armed forces, meeting representatives from organisations including Northern Rail, Hilti, AECOM, Saddleworth Hydro, Kip McGrath Tutoring, Infinity Dance School, the Army, X-Cellr8 and J. Greenwood Builders.

Parents and former pupils also shared their own career experiences, with insights into automotive services from OMC Ford and software and artificial intelligence innovation from CarbonAI founder Adebola Ibiyode.

Hulme Grammar School’s Head of Marketing & Communications, Miah Chaudhry, also spoke to pupils about how creativity can play a role in commercial careers.

Mike Turner, Head of Futures at Hulme Grammar School, said: “The purpose of the day was to introduce children to a wide variety of careers and to help them begin making connections between what they learn in school and the opportunities available to them in the future.

“At this age, it is not about choosing a career, but about broadening horizons, raising aspirations and helping young people understand that their interests, talents and learning can open many different doors. As workplaces experience another technical revolution, adaptability and a willingness to keep learning throughout your working life will be essential skills for success in a fast-changing job market.”

Adebola Ibiyode, CEO and Founder of CarbonAI, said: “Meeting the students and answering their questions was the highlight of the day. Their curiosity, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn were truly inspiring.

“It was a brilliant event that showcased the endless possibilities available to our future leaders and innovators, and a reminder of the importance of encouraging young people to dream big and explore technology.”

The careers fair formed part of Hulme Grammar School’s Brenda Mills Institute programme, which aims to strengthen links between education and industry and help young people understand the skills and opportunities needed for the future workplace.