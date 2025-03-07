Exhibition showcases new chapter for Oldham’s Old Library

THE latest exhibition at Gallery Oldham looks forward to the next chapter in the long history of the borough’s much-loved Old Library.

The ‘New life in an old building’ exhibition is a celebration of the skilful restoration of this Victorian gem, which is due to reopen later this year.

The displays look back and explore the history of this iconic venue, which has served the community since 1883.

It is a place where many Oldhamers attended their first exhibition or borrowed their first library book.

The exhibition also gives an insight into the work that has been carried out to restore the building to its former glory.

A series of specially commissioned images by photographer Ingrid Turner has captured the stories of those who have contributed to the restoration.

Later this year a new chapter will begin as the Old Library building becomes home to new civic functions, including the Mayor’s Parlour and the Council Chamber.

The building will also contain studio spaces so the creativity of Oldham Theatre Workshop’s young people can flourish.

And on the second floor one of the original art gallery spaces will be beautifully restored for visitors to enjoy.

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities and Culture, said: “As a born and bred Oldhamer who has visited the building many times since I was a little, I can’t wait to see the Old Library building back open.

“This restoration project has been really popular with a lot of residents as the building has been a big part of their lives.

“It’ll soon be accessible to a new generation of visitors and is a big part in our overall regeneration plans for the town centre.

“If you want to find out more and gain a real insight into how skilled men and women have brought this building back to life, I’d urge you to take a trip down to Gallery Oldham and see the great photos Ingrid Turner has taken.”

The exhibition ‘New life in an old building’ will run at Gallery Oldham from March 15 to May 31. Find out more about Gallery Oldham online.

There is also a scheduled gallery talk on Wednesday April 23 at 2pm for visitors to explore the displays.

