Police appeal for information after attempted burglaries in Uppermill

POLICE are attempting to track down the perpetrators of two attempted burglaries in Uppermill.

Properties in and around the Station Road and Grove Road areas were targeted in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, between 3.15am and 3.45am.

Now Greater Manchester Police has appealed for information relating to the incidents.

The force has also advised people living there to make sure their homes are secure.

GMP said: “If you live in or around this area, we are asking that you stay vigilant and make sure all your doors and windows are locked before retiring for the evening and house alarms are set if you have them.

“In addition, if you think you may have any CCTV footage from this area between these times which may be of some use for our investigations, please get in touch.”

