Explore the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in Uppermill on Marsden’s Little Blue Boat!

ARE you looking for ideas for your bank holiday weekend? Look no further!

Canal boat trips are in operation, starting at Uppermill Museum. Jump on board the ‘Marsden Shuffle’ and take in the views.

The Independent told readers of the relaunch of the scheme, since that date, more than 1,000 passengers have been welcomed on-board the little blue boat.

The experience is accessible to everyone! No set fares, just a heartfelt donation to support the wonderful volunteers and the upkeep of this much-valued community initiative. If you would like to volunteer, pop along and have a chat with the team.

Bank Holiday Weekend Schedule:

Saturday – Monday, 11am to 4pm

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

