Uppermill canal boat trips could be here to stay

CANAL boat trips may become a permanent fixture in Saddleworth after this summer’s success.

The Huddersfield Canal Society was so surprised by the level of support the excursions received when it made a visit in July, talks have started to make it stay.

While it has to consider the logistics of water levels and volunteers to run the tours, the group is very positive about the prospect of maintaining them.

And an Uppermill resident has generously offered his garden to them to house the boat outside of the summer season.

Trustee and boat supervisor, Michael McHugh, said: “Our Shuttle boat is currently running trips on an experimental basis starting by the Saddleworth Museum.

“It proved extremely popular at the weekend. We will discuss whether Uppermill could become another base for us.“

The Huddersfield Canal Society will be running tours every weekend until the end of July, including on Yorkshire Day.

However, volunteers from the Saddleworth villages are vitally needed for these Shuttle services, and interested people are invited to contact the Huddersfield Canal Society at https://huddersfieldcanal.com.

Before committing, people can participate in a taster session to see if it is for them.

Oldham borough Councillor Max Woodvine, who has played a big part in getting the idea of permanent canal trips off the ground, said: “Our canal is an important part of our community’s culture.

“And these trips promote this rich heritage to the visitors to our villages but also those of us fortunate to live in Saddleworth.

“I recall fondly taking trips up the canal as a child and am hopeful this opportunity will return for people, young and old.”

