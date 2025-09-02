Support offered to Saddleworth tourism and hospitality businesses

TOURISM and hospitality businesses in Saddleworth will be able to access support and advice as a successful programme is spreading to the area.

After an eight-month pilot period in Bolton, Bury and Rochdale, the Greater Manchester Visitor Economy Accelerator Programme is expanding its support to deliver sessions to local firms in the Oldham borough.

And those taking part in the free opening session in the Jubilee Room at The Hive in the upper mall of the Spindles Town Square shopping centre on Monday, September 15, can get the best pointers as they look to get bigger and better.

Anyone looking to take part must trade in the Oldham area and operate a hospitality, tourism, or leisure business – including bars, restaurants, cafés, hotels, tourist accommodation, visitor attractions, leisure facilities, or event organisations – or have a specific interest in the visitor economy.

They can be a micro business, small and medium-sized enterprise, or large business. Social enterprises engaged in economic activity can also attend.

The session will introduce the programme of support available, including funding opportunities, training programmes and resources offered through The Growth Company and Marketing Manchester.

Aimed at fostering growth and collaboration within the tourism and hospitality sectors across Greater Manchester, the scheme has been a success.

During the initial eight-month period in three boroughs, the programme has delivered 16 sessions attracting 239 attendees from a total of 86 tourism and hospitality organisations.

Victoria Braddock, managing director at Marketing Manchester, said: “We are thrilled to expand the Greater Manchester Visitor Economy Accelerator Programme into Oldham, after the success of the pilot sessions in Bolton, Rochdale and Bury.

“It has been exciting to see the engagement from business owners, managers and key stakeholders with the programme, and the positive feedback on the value of these regular sessions.

“The expert-led workshops and networking opportunities will also bring local businesses together and foster a system of collaboration, which will in turn strengthen the visitor economy of Greater Manchester.”

Tourism and hospitality businesses within Oldham can sign-up to the session through: https://survey.marketingmanchester.com/zs/vF6POF.