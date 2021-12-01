Face coverings required on public transport

GREATER Manchester residents have been advised that they will need to follow targeted and temporary measures – including wearing face coverings on all forms of public transport – to help prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The government legislation, which is now in place (from November 30, 2021) , makes it a legal requirement for passengers to wear face coverings on all forms of public transport – unless exempt – including on trams, trains and buses.

The rules also apply to Metrolink stops, bus and railway stations and other transport interchanges. Those using taxis and private hire vehicles must also wear a face covering.

Stephen Rhodes, Customer Director at TfGM, said: “To help keep our passengers and staff safe, the wearing of face coverings has continued to be a requirement locally – unless exempt – for those using the Metrolink network, bus stations and interchanges since the summer.

“Now as a part of the latest government measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, you must, by law, wear a face covering on all public transport across England as a whole.

To help keep each other safe passengers are asked to follow the current safety measures: