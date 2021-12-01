Face coverings required on public transport

GREATER Manchester residents have been advised that they will need to follow targeted and temporary measures – including wearing face coverings on all forms of public transport – to help prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant.
The government legislation, which is now in place (from November 30, 2021) , makes it a legal requirement for passengers to wear face coverings on all forms of public transport – unless exempt – including on trams, trains and buses.
The rules also apply to Metrolink stops, bus and railway stations and other transport interchanges. Those using taxis and private hire vehicles must also wear a face covering.
Stephen Rhodes, Customer Director at TfGM, said: “To help keep our passengers and staff safe, the wearing of face coverings has continued to be a requirement locally – unless exempt – for those using the Metrolink network, bus stations and interchanges since the summer.
“Now as a part of the latest government measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, you must, by law, wear a face covering on all public transport across England as a whole.
To help keep each other safe passengers are asked to follow the current safety measures:
- You must wear a face covering on all forms of public transport, unless exempt, including rail, tram, bus and Ring and Ride services, as well as rail and bus stations and Metrolink stops
- Where possible open windows to maintain fresh air flow and ventilation
- Clean your hands frequently by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitiser
- Use contactless payment if you can
- Services are likely to be busier – if you can, travel during quieter times
- Consider walking or cycling, particularly for short trips
- Please be kind and consider fellow passengers when travelling on public transport