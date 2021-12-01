Netball club back on court

SADDLEWORTH Netball Club was formed in 2012 with the objective of finding, supporting and developing the next generation of local talent.

Since its inception, the club has gone from strength to strength and achieved many successes, winning leagues and tournaments at all levels and across all ages, and also coaching many youngsters to county level and onto high-level performance pathways.

The motto ‘Good, Better, Best’ is embedded at its core. Regardless of age, players are motivated to improve, and to strive to fulfil their potential.



Covid may have prevented them from getting together but it did not stop them offering Zoom training and PT sessions enabling players to stay active at home.

The club came out of lockdown with fantastic enthusiasm for the 2021-22 season.

They are now back training and already off to a great start having entered major tournaments across numerous age groups in recent week that we have either won, or been placed in them all.

If you want to be a part of the club, find out more and contact them online: www.saddleworthnetball.club

