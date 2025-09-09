Local groups urged to apply for Parkinson’s activity grants

COMMUNITY groups and activity providers could be in line for a funding boost from a national charity.

Parkinson’s UK has reopened its popular grants programme, designed to support local projects that keep people with Parkinson’s moving.

Grants of up to £3,000 are available, with applications open until Thursday, October 2.

Since the Physical Activity Grants scheme first launched in 2021, nearly £700,000 has been handed out to more than 200 clubs, coaches and physios across the country – helping them to run activities ranging from walking football and table tennis to dance classes and seated yoga.

Local groups and providers are now being encouraged to get involved. The funding can be used to make sessions more accessible or even free, opening up opportunities for people with Parkinson’s to stay active and improve their wellbeing.

Being active is known to make a big difference for people living with the condition, helping to improve balance, reduce the risk of falls, build strength and even boost sleep and energy levels.

Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We hope to work with even more activity providers and to create new national partnerships in the coming months, as we help more people enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition.

“The grants programme continues to grow year-on-year and we have seen so many success stories in that time. As the UK’s leading charity for people living with Parkinson’s we can offer expert advice, support and training for exercise professionals, physios and activity providers who want to deliver more sessions for people living with the condition.”

Applications are open to any local clubs, community groups, physios, exercise coaches or activity providers who have a connection to the Parkinson’s community.

For more details or to apply, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/grants-physical-activity-providers