Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

GET YOUR thinking caps on as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.

And this month, they have been to the movies while also facing the last leg.

April’s questions come in two rounds of 10.

The first allows you to show off your big screen knowledge with a round of film questions.

Secondly, knowing what happens last could make you first as they are all linked by one word.

Best of luck!

BLOCKBUSTERS

Which shark movie was the first to take $100,000,000 at the box office? Which was the first film in the Carry On franchise in 1958? In Toy Story, which of Woody’s boots has Andy’s name written on it? Bruce Willis played John McClane in which film series? Book store owner William Thacker and Hollywood superstar Anna Scott appeared in what film? Which 1997 film was the highest grossing film of the 1990s? What was Roger Moore’s first film as James Bond? Which Disney film features the best-selling song Let It Go? In 1961 who had Breakfast at Tiffany’s (actress or character)? Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Malark appear in which film series?

THE LAST ROUND

Which battle is commonly known as Custer’s Last Stand? What is the last book of the Old Testament? Who wrote the book Last of the Mohicans? What is the last letter of the Latin alphabet? Which team was the last to win England’s Football League Division One? What mission number was the last Apollo lunar landing? Which band’s debut single was Last train to Clarksville? Who created the TV series Last of the Summer Wine? In which month does The Last Night of the Proms take place? Traditionally, which tradesman would use a last?

CLICK HERE FOR ANSWER SHEET

