Family Announcement: Phyllis May Thomson (Nee Bancroft)

THOMSON (Nee Bancroft), Phyllis May

Passed away suddenly at home on September 26, 2021, aged 82 years.

Much loved sister of the late Jimmy.

Will be sadly missed by her extended family.

Born in Oldham and living in Uppermill and then Springhead, Phyllis was active in the Saddleworth and Oldham music scene in choirs, schools and brass banding all her life.

She was a former music teacher at Grange School, Oldham and Spurley Hey High, Manchester.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, October 14 with service and committal at

Oldham Crematorium at 1pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o G. Barlow and Sons Ltd., 17/19 Union Street West, Oldham OL8 1DQ Tel: 0161 624 4301

