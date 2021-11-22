Family business thanks customers for FAB support during pandemic

THE FAB Salon and Clinic in Grotton is one of many businesses that was forced to close its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, as they re-open and are busier than ever, the dedicated team would like to thank its fabulous loyal and new clients for supporting the family business. The click and collect service that has been offered during the pandemic is still available so you can purchase products, gifts and gift cards over the phone to collect from FAB.

Stock includes lots of FAB gift sets including Clarins, Guinot, Obagi skincare and make-up and lots of other gift ideas. You can also take advantage of the free wrapping service.

There are also gift cards which provide the perfect pampering present this Christmas or the new FAB e-vouchers are available to order and send as an email to the recipient online: www.thefabsalon.co.uk

Win an Ultra Relaxing Facial worth £60

To enter simply answer:

In March 2022, how many years will it be since FAB salon opened its doors?

Win a Blue Peel Radiance worth £80

To enter simply answer:

In January 2022, how many years will it be since FAB clinic opened its doors? If you want to treat yourself, why not enter these competitions to be in with the chance of winning a fabulous prize?

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to FAB competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS. Entries must reach us by Friday, November 26, 2021. The judges’ decision is final.

Find our more online at www.thefabsalon.co.uk or www.thefabclinic.co.uk or call

0161 627 1114 to speak to the FAB team.

