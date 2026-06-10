Family Fun Day to raise funds for match day disability support bus

ENJOY an exciting day for all ages as well as raising funds for an important cause at a Family Fun Day in Friezland.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 15 at Friezland Church Hall, in Greenfield, from 11am to 5pm, with free entry.

There will be a host of craft stalls, sweet treats, family games, food, refreshments and more.

Every purchase and donation will raise funds to help support the work of the Disability Supporters Association, particularly the use of their disability support bus.

The bus helps disabled supporters travel safely and comfortably to and from away matches, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy the match day experience, feel included and stay connected with their community.