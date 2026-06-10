New MD aims to build on success of family-run HPP

THE new managing director of Oldham business Hill’s Panel Products (HPP) says he is ‘looking forward to building on the success’ the company has achieved.

Gareth Evans is taking over from Keith Wardrope, who is stepping back after leading the family-owned KBB manufacturer and supplier with Martin and Stephen Hill for almost 25 years.

The transition has been two years in the planning, with Gareth first stepping up from sales director to become deputy MD to work alongside Keith.

“I’m extremely pleased and proud in equal measure,” said Gareth, who first joined HPP when it was in its infancy 34 years ago.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would end up here when I look back on almost 35 years after coming for an interview with Stephen Hill!

“It is a privilege to take over from Keith, who taught me so much about this business, and the industry we work in and I’d like to thank him for his support and guidance over the past 20 years, or more.

“Thanks also to Martin and Stephen for putting their trust in me – I look forward to building on the success we’ve achieved and working with our directors and the wider team to make it happen.”

Oldham-based HPP supplies board, doors, components and accessories for the fitted furniture industry, particularly kitchens and bedrooms. It now employs about 200 people, distributes nationwide and is a trading partner with some of the biggest brands in the sector.

Keith said: “After around 44 years in the KBB industry, with over 24 years of this at HPP, it is with some sadness – and some delight – that I can announce it’s finally time to start moving towards more of a support role and eventual retirement.

“But what is great news is that I get to handover to who, I believe, will be one of the next great people to bring honesty, commitment and innovation to the industry and HPP.

“Gareth and I have worked together for over 20 years now and I trust him as a friend and as a person of sound business sense and commitment to the people who work with him, while always looking for ways to make the customer’s journey a great one here at HPP.

“He has an outstanding knowledge of the KBB sector and has always pushed forward to make HPP become one of the most recognised names in the industry, looking at new products and new systems that make it easier for our customers to fulfil their business needs.”

Gareth added: “We’ll continue to embrace new technology to improve our systems but also service levels to customers and strive to set standards recognised as the benchmark for excellence in our sector.”

He is also working with Keith, Dan, Andy and the wider team on the next HPX event in September, which will see businesses from all over the UK and Europe showcase their new products and systems in a repeat of the one-day expo that proved a huge success two years ago.