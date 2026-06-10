Royal celebrations as Greenfield Band marks King’s birthday

ROYAL celebrations are spreading to Saddleworth as Greenfield Band puts on a special concert in honour of the King’s official birthday.

Led by Musical Director Paul Towle, the ensemble invites all to join them on Saturday, June 20 at Friezland Church from 12.30pm to 2.30pm (doors open at noon).

The concert will celebrate the official birthday of His Majesty King Charles, which falls on the second Saturday of June (June 13 this year).

Tickets for the concert cost £5 (under 12s free) and are available from Greenfield Band Members or the church.

The King has two birthdays – the first in November as he was born on November 14, 1948 and the second in June called the Trooping the Colour, which has been the official birthday of the British monarch for more than 260 years.