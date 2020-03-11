Family law: Finding the support and solutions you need at O’Donnell Solicitors

WE understand that a dispute or disagreement regarding your family or relationship can be one of the most difficult and traumatic times of your life.

In such times, it’s vital you have the support you need, along with advice to help you secure practical and workable solutions.

The family law solicitors at O’Donnell will provide you with honest and straight-talking advice. We are a professional and caring team and we will support you every step of the way.

Where required, we are also able to adopt a robust approach to assist you and your family to move on with your lives in a quick and cost-effective manner.

We offer legal advice in the following areas: divorce; civil partnership dissolution; children – arrangements or financial; matrimonial finance; cohabitation/unmarried couples; pre-nuptial agreements and post-nuptial agreements; domestic violence; enforcement of orders; international child abduction; inheritance act claims; and Islamic Marriages.

One of our main areas of work is divorce as, sadly, many marriages end in divorce.

If your marriage has irretrievably broken down, a year has passed since you married and you are able to rely on one of the five facts (adultery, unreasonable behaviour, two years’ desertion, two years’ separation or five years’ separation) then it is open to you to obtain a divorce.

There are also other options such as annulment proceedings or judicial separation proceedings.

There are financial advantages and disadvantages relating to each that we will be able to explain.

Divorce can affect inheritance, pension and financial rights, so it is important you seek specialist legal advice at the earliest possible opportunity.

We are not only able to advise you on the law, we are also able to impart practical advice gained from many years of working in the area of divorce.

Our Family Team has more than 30 years of experience between them and is headed by Director and Solicitor Anthony Jones.

Even if you have not yet separated from your partner, seeking legal advice can help you to understand your position so you are informed if and when you come to making that decision.

To speak to our Family Team, please call us on 01457 761 320.

