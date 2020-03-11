Funeral notice: Dr David Atherton (The Doc)

Dr David Atherton (The Doc)

Sadly passed away suddenly on March 5, 2020, aged 74 years, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Glenys, loving Dad to Andrew, Philip, Danny and David. Also a much loved Father-in-Law, Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Doctor and friend to many.

The funeral will take place on Friday, March 27 with service at St Chad’s Church, Uppermill at 10.30am prior to committal at Dukinfield Crematorium at 12noon.

No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Bright Futures School c/o Pogson & Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Saddleworth OL3 5NT to whom all enquiries should be made: 01457 872149.

