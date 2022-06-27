Fatal Delph car crash after driver ‘lost control’

TWO men died in a road traffic collision in Delph when the driver “lost control” while driving at an “excessive speed”, an inquest has heard.

Reiss Jarvis, 21, died at the scene of the incident on Huddersfield Road, close to Delph Cricket Club, on Wednesday, November 10.

Karl Young, 34, who was driving the Mazda 3, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short while later.

Separate inquests into their deaths at Rochdale Coroners’ Court in May heard the car came off the road at about 8.40pm and collided with a tree, ending up in an embankment in a field.

Karl, who ran The Grill at No.20 restaurant in Oldham Town Centre, and Reiss, who worked there, were returning after visiting a fish shop in Marsden when the accident occurred.

During the inquest into Karl’s death, a statement from Police Sergeant Neil Pennington of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said there were no witnesses and a passer-by called 999.

The vehicle was ‘extensively’ damaged by the collision but the manufacturers were able to examine the airbag to find out how fast the car had been travelling.

It was found the car was travelling at 110mph seconds before the crash – more than double the speed limit of 50mph on Huddersfield Road – and hit the tree at around 58mph.

PS Pennington said: “Around 8.40pm, Karl Young was driving a Mazda when for an unknown reason he lost control while driving along the A62 with Reiss Jarvis as a front seat passenger.

“The car left the carriageway before colliding with a tree and continuing down an embankment into a farmers field.”

The road was not lit but was dry and PS Pennington said the vehicle was inspected and found to have no significant defects that would have contributed to the crash.

Coroner Matthew Cox concluded that Karl, who lived in Lees, died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Pathologist Dr Emil Salmo, who carried out a post-mortem, said there was no alcohol or drugs involved in his death, and determined his cause of death as “multiple injuries”.

At an inquest the day before into Reiss’s death, pathologist Dr Abdul Ganjifrockwala said his post-mortem examination revealed Reiss, from Oldham, died from “multiple fatal injuries as a result of a road traffic collision”.

Assistant coroner Michael Salt added: “This case highlights again the dangers of excessive speed on the roads.

“On this occasion a very talented and loyal young man has lost his life and the only explanation we have is one of loss of control of the vehicle through excessive speed.”

The inquests heard the pair had been friends for about six years and Reiss had previously worked as a TV actor.

Karl’s funeral was held on December 1 with a service and committal at Oldham Crematorium, with donations to The Oldham Christmas Toy Appeal.

Reiss’s funeral was held on December 3 with a service and committal at Oldham Crematorium, followed by an event to celebrate his life at Austerlands Cricket Club.

