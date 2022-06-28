Saddleworth snub for Changing Places toilets

SADDLEWORTH has been overlooked as a possible location for three accessible Changing Places toilets.

Oldham Council received £75,000 to upgrade three toilet facilities in the borough as part of a £23.5 million nationwide investment from the Government.

That money will be spent on upgrading facilities at the Spindles, Old Library and Royton Town Hall.



The Changing Places toilets include adult-sized changing benches, curtains, hoists and space for carers to help people with disabilities.

The new additions will swell Oldham’s total to five out of 1,722 registered so far in the UK.

The original two are sited at Tesco Oldham Chadderton and Ross Care Independent Living and Mobility Shop, Failsworth.

The Independent asked if the toilet block at Dovestone Reservoir car park was considered for an upgrade.

The council pay a £1 per year lease for the block to Purico, owners of the derelict Robert Fletchers Paper Mill site.

The authority, who confirmed the toilets are cleaned twice a day, seven days a week, says it has no plans to purchase the conveniences.

A spokesperson for OMBC said: “The entire borough was considered. Submissions were made for those that met the criteria.

“We are currently awaiting guidance on any future changing rooms bidding rounds.”

The Changing Places campaign state: “We want to see Changing Places Toilets installed in all public venues, so that everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility with dignity and hygienically!

“People with profound and multiple learning disabilities or with physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis often need extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably.

“These needs are met by Changing Places toilets. Changing Places Toilets enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to go to the shops, attend hospital appointments, enjoy community life, socialise and travel.

“All the things that most of us take for granted every day. Changing Places toilets should be provided in addition to standard accessible toilets.”

