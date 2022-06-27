Success adding up for accountancy firm

THE numbers are certainly adding up well for a recently-launched accountancy firm as their first nine months have brought success and expansion.

Thomas and Co Accounting, based on Uppermill High Street in Saddleworth, was launched last September and has flourished quickly from having 20 clients on its books to more than 140.

They offer a full range of services for business clients and personal taxes, using the latest accounting technology to keep you in control wherever and whenever you need.

The brains behind the business is Josh Thomas, 22, who heads up a small but dedicated team to meet clients’ needs.

Josh explained: “I started locally in Ashton working for a small firm for four years as an apprentice doing the filing then quite quickly I was doing more and dealing with clients.

“I moved to Manchester to a big firm, working with clients around the country with turnovers of £50m-£60m.

“From an early age I’ve always wanted to run my own business, be my own boss and live on my own terms. After Covid-19 hit and the world froze I knew this was my opportunity.

“Everything has come together very quickly and we’re still quite new but we’ve seen a lot of growth and success so far.

“We offer a huge ranger of services from self-assessment tax returns to business planning or expansion, credit control, bookkeeping and management accounts, annual accounts and tax compliance, and invoicing and payroll.

“So we really are a one-stop shop for all your accountancy needs. And if you have something we can’t do ourselves, we’ll refer you one of our partners which include a financial advisor and mortgage advisor.

“We have a modern take on accountancy services and use a lot of technology so everything is automated and instant.

“We believe being a great accountant requires much more than just crunching numbers and saving taxes. So all our clients will have a named contact in the firm who really will go the extra mile.

“And we pride ourselves on quick responses and proactive approach, making ourselves contactable during office hours, out of office hours, evenings and weekends.”

• Find out more at thomasandcoaccounting.com or call 01457 819359.

