Feature property: Warburton Court, Uppermill

Positioned within the heart of Uppermill village is Warburton Court, an exclusive development for the over 60’s. This third floor apartment can be accessed by both lift and stairs. For sale with Kirkham Property is this well appointed one bedroom apartment. Benefitting from a good sized lounge, double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a balcony which runs the full width of the apartment.

Internally comprising of entrance hallway with storage cupboard, lounge, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, double bedroom with fitted wardrobe and shower room. The balcony is accessed by French doors from the lounge and offers a pleasing outlook over surrounding Saddleworth landscape.

Communal spaces are within the development and are included within your service charge. These include a residents lounge with kitchenette area, laundry room and outside seating areas. A further benefit with Warburton Court is the facility to book a guest room for visitors which has its own En-Suite.

This apartment offers full double glazing along with electric heating and a small loft space.

View more online at: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/warburton-court-uppermill-saddleworth/

