Grant secures Dobcross Village Store for longer term – and means improvements

VOLUNTEERS who saved a Saddleworth village’s store have guaranteed it for the longer term after securing a grant worth almost £100,000.

Those working at the facility in Dobcross are celebrating after earning the funding from the Community Ownership Fund, a government package that helps communities improve their local area and save assets at risk.

And the £91,200 will see a refurb, better access put in and new equipment – most of all, though, it means Dobcross Village Store and Post Office will remain.

Nathan Beckwith, chair of Dobcross Village Society – which runs it, said modestly: “It is rather small scale in comparison to what you could be doing.

“It’s not a major grant but it’s significant for our community. It’s enormous.

“It’s a great appreciation of work we’ve already put into it. It gives us a leg up for the next five years – it protects it really.

“It’s a long-term proposition but it allows us to buy the lease and business, first and foremost, and it allows us to put in place some restructuring work, a bit of access, some new equipment which is much more sustainable and a shop refit, which will just update the thing in terms of safety.

“We also talked about some new delivery mechanism, a bit of future proofing really. It also supports some of the additional costs as we open a few extra hours.”

Since taking control of the store after postmaster Brian Hodgkinson announced his retirement, leaving the community facing being without a vital point, things have gone from strength to strength from its April reopening.

In six months of trading, turnover is up, revenue is exceeding what was expected and there are plans to bring even more new lines and initiatives – weekday opening hours are longer, from 8.30am-5.30pm.

But it was that strong village support and backing that helped secure the Government grant after 124 people pledged money to save it, then financially bought into the co-operative and are now all owners.

Nathan added: “We invest the ideas of the community into what they want.

“In order to get this going, we created business plans on how it would stand still and we were projecting a minor loss this year and next, then breaking even in year four and five.

“We’re already on year four. We’ve increased revenue but costs have increased a lot too.

“We put an application into the fund. It’s about buildings and saving physical assets. In our case, it was relatively simple as it existed and we wanted to make sure it’s saved.

“The grant is just a backup to what’s already happened.”

Now the grant has been secured, thoughts have turned to how a refurb would look, who will do it and how that base of support can become even stronger.

Next year will see a second tranche of membership will become available and the committee will look towards attracting new members to succeed them and bring in fresh ideas and take the store forward.

Nathan explained to Saddleworth Independent: “It needs to be done before March and we’re looking at a January refurb.

“It has to be very transparent and a fair and open tender process. We have to abide by government rules.

“There is a pride in what we have started and we are now asking for more feedback.

“We want not only members, but everyone to let us know if there is anything else their store can provide. What have we missed? What do you like and what else can we do?”

*DOBCROSS Village Store is open to ideas, suggestions and approaches from anyone looking to become a member.

All can be done through the contact form on its website, www.dobcrossvillagestore.com.

