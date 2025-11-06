Festive brass concert to launch Christmas in Springhead

Springhead is set to get into the festive spirit with a special evening of live music as Phoenix Brass perform at Springhead Community Centre on Sunday, November 30 at 7pm.

The concert, titled Christmas Starts Here!, promises an evening of festive favourites performed by the popular brass band, complete with a warm community atmosphere.

Guests can also enjoy light refreshments, a raffle, and a fully stocked bar as part of the event.

Tickets are £8 and are available from committee members or by calling 07951 125570.

The event marks the start of the Christmas celebrations in Springhead, a perfect way for residents to come together and welcome the festive season.