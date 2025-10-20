Oldham to honour Remembrance Sunday with services across the Borough

OLDHAM will commemorate Remembrance Sunday on November 9, with a series of services and parades across the borough, paying tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.
Key Events:
- Oldham Town Centre: A procession will assemble at New Radcliffe Street at 10:20 am, proceeding to the War Memorial opposite the Old Town Hall for a service commencing at 10:50 am. All ex-service and civilian organisations are invited to participate.
- Chadderton: A service at the War Memorial in Chadderton Town Hall Gardens will begin at 10:55 am, with a procession assembling at the rear of Chadderton Reform Club at 10:00 am.
- Crompton: A service at the War Memorial will commence at 10:55 am, with a procession assembling at the Royal British Legion Club in Shaw at 10:30 am.
- Failsworth: A service at the War Memorial on Oldham Road will begin at 10:55 am, with a parade assembling at Failsworth Pole at 10:10 am.
- Lees: A service at the War Memorial will commence at 10:30 am, with a procession assembling in Thomas Street at 10:10 am.
- Royton: A service at Royton Park will begin at 10:55 am, with uniformed services assembling at the rear of the Boyes store on Radcliffe Street at 10:40 am. A march past Royton Town Hall will follow.
- Saddleworth: Two services will be held: one at the Pots and Pans Memorial on Sunday, November 9, at 10:50 am, and another at St Chad’s Memorial in Uppermill on Monday, November 10, at 7:00 pm.
Residents are invited to attend any of these services to honour and remember those who have served. For more information, visit the Oldham Council Remembrance page.
