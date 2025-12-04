Festive family entertainment at Oldham Choral Society’s Christmas Concert

THERE will be festive entertainment for all generations as Oldham Choral Society’s annual Family Christmas Concert returns.

All are warmly invited to this year’s event on Friday, December 19 at Oldham Parish Church, on Rock Street, starting at 7.30pm.

Oldham Choral Society, led by conductor Dr David Cane and accompanied by Duncan Robertson, will be joined on the evening by special guests Ashton Band.

Tickets cost £10 (under 18s cost £1) and are available from Choir members or from the Ticket Secretary on 07768 167178 or email tickets@oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk or on the door.