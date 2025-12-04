Stylish new apartments available in Diggle under discount scheme

A SELECTION of brand new, energy-efficient apartments are available in Diggle through a discount scheme that aims to get local people onto the property ladder.

Homebuilder Redrow is offering buyers the opportunity to secure a high-quality new home at Broadstone Manor through its Discount Market Homes scheme.

Several one-bedroom apartments are available to move into early summer 2026.

Following strong interest in the development, four one-bedroom apartments are now available, with two already sold.

Priced at £176,000 – a 20 per cent discount on market value that never needs to be repaid – these apartments combine affordability with Redrow’s signature craftsmanship and design.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Our apartments at Broadstone Manor break the mould of typical bland apartment blocks, offering a traditional stone and render exterior, modern, spacious open-plan living areas and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms.

“Broadstone Manor proves that discounted homes don’t have to compromise on style, space or quality.

“These apartments provide a beautiful, modern home in a village location, ideal for first-time buyers or those looking for an easy-to-manage property, all with the peace of mind that comes with buying a new Redrow home.”

Available through the Discount Market Homes scheme, the apartments are offered at a 20 per cent discount from market value – a benefit that is passed on in perpetuity when the property is sold on.

Eligibility criteria apply and buyers are encouraged to contact the sales team for further details.

Broadstone Manor features a mix of apartments alongside three and four-bedroom homes, all built to Redrow’s Eco Electric specification.

Houses feature underfloor heating, air source heat pumps and high levels of insulation and glazing, offering both comfort and long-term savings.

Situated just a short walk from the new £27.5m Saddleworth School and village amenities, and surrounded by open countryside, Broadstone Manor combines modern living with a convenient setting.

Further information on Redrow’s Discount Market Homes is available here or contact the sales team on 01457 328070.