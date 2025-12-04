Oldham Coliseum brings festive cheer with ‘A Christmas Fair’

THE lights might be dimmed at the Oldham Coliseum for now, but Christmas certainly isn’t cancelled as the theatre prepares for its popular festive offering.

The Coliseum is teaming up with Jim Cartwright and Not Too Tame’s Jimmy Fairhurst to unwrap a brand-new festive cracker: ‘A Christmas Fair’.

There will be big laughs, big characters and stalls full of mischief and magic as Cartwright’s trademark comedy-with-a-kick collides with Not Too Tame’s no-barriers raucous spirit.

It’s brash, bold, and properly northern – where the mulled wine warms your hands, the candyfloss sticks to your Chrimbo jumper, and the stories sneak up on you with all the pathos of a snowball to the chest.

It promises to be shoulder-to-shoulder, up-close-and-personal storytelling – the kind that makes you feel like you’re part of the action.

Because at ‘A Christmas Fair’, everyone’s invited: the punters, the dreamers, the grafters and the chancers.

The production comes to the stage on 17 December 2025 to 2 January 2026 at Chadderton Town Hall. It is suitable for ages 12+.

The Coliseum’s 135-year-old home on Fairbottom Street in the town centre is currently closed as it undergoes a huge renovation, due to be completed at the end of 2026.

Find out more about ‘A Christmas Fair’ and book tickets online here.