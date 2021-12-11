Festive fun at Dovestone WI Christmas Markets

THERE was festive fun, goodies and refreshments galore as the Dovestone WI Christmas Markets.

The markets, held at Saddleworth Rangers’ Rugby Ground in Greenfield in aid of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, included more than 30 stalls of gifts and goodies, a food marquee, and entertainment from Greenfield Brass Band and Paul MG.

Youngsters took a ride on Rudolph’s Railway and visited Santa’s Grotto and there was also an ‘Elfridges’ store for little people to buy a gift for the big people in their lives.

The group said: “This was a really well attended event and a great day out for the whole family, despite the snow!”

Meanwhile, Dovestone WI members enjoyed their Bring and Share Christmas Party on December 3 at the Royal George with music, disco and Secret Santa to bring their year to a festive close.

And members also supported Mahdlo Youth Zone at the Santa Dash drop-off point for toys and food, at their Christmas Fair and Family Christmas Dinner for under privileged families.

Dovestone WI meet on the last Wednesday of each month in the Wimberry Suite at The Royal George, Manchester Road, Greenfield, starting at 7.30pm with registration from 7pm. Guests are very welcome.

Their first meeting in 2022 will be on Wednesday, January 26. Get your thinking caps on for Quiz Night.

For more information about Dovestone WI, including events, guest speakers, groups and their Monday Meet Up activities, visit their Facebook page or website www.dovestonewi.com

