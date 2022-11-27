Festive market returns to Lees

CHRISTMAS spirit spread throughout Lees as the village held its festive market.

Stalls were dotted around the area – including at Milan Bar, and the The Angel Inn, – and people snapped up the fantastic products on offer.

The popular annual event organised by LSG Business Hub (Lees, Springhead, Grotton) has become a firm favourite on the village calendar over the years.

Goodies and gifts included Bodyshop, jewellery, perfumes, art, books, toys, knitted items, sweets and treats, flowers, Christmas décor and items, cakes, biscuits, and much more

