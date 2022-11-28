Saddleworth Group of Artists put on eye-catching Winter Exhibition

AN eye-catching array of work will be on display as the Saddleworth Group of Artists hosts its Winter Exhibition.

The exhibition, at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill, runs from Saturday, December 3 to Saturday, January while the museum is open from 1pm-4pm, free gallery admission.

There is a meet the artist day at the museum on Sunday, December 4 from 1.30pm-3.30pm with refreshments.

The Winter Exhibition this year includes the work of three new members who are exhibiting with the group for the first time.

Carding Fettler, Pingle Mill, Delph. Janis Bowie Febuary, Woodbrook. Peter Carter Russell and Piper. Patricia Kenworthy South Stack, Anglesey, Sheila Dewsbury

The Saddleworth Group has been showing work in the area for over 70 years and have a colourful history including connections to L.S.Lowry.

In 1979 Roger Tanner, who sadly passed away this year, was instrumental in arranging exhibition space at Saddleworth Museum.

Today the group continues to hold twice yearly shows in the spacious art gallery, and occasionally further afield.

New members are annually elected into the group to bring new blood and work is in a variety of media and subject matter, from landscapes to the figure and still life.

