Film Society brings knife-edge drama to Delph big screen

A KNIFE-EDGE drama is the latest showing as Saddleworth Film Society continues its programme of films from around the world.

‘To A Land Unknown’ will be on the big screen at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Monday, November 3, starting at 7.30pm.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for displaced Palestinian refugees Chatila and Reda. The cousins are saving to pay for fake passports to get out of Athens, but when Reda loses their hard-earned cash to his drug addiction, Chatila hatches an extreme plan to pose as smugglers in an attempt to get them out of their desperate situation before it is too late.

Saddleworth Film Society welcomes new members and guests.

The Society’s season – from September 2025 to June 2026 – presents a film each month from around the world, in many languages, styles and genres.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit the Millgate website or email saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

