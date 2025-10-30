Frank Rothwell gets look into the future of Oldham’s scientists

SADDLEWORTH businessman Frank Rothwell has played a big part in helping Oldham’s scientists of the future achieve excellence.

Hulme Grammar marked the launch of the Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation and Technology (BMIIT) with a dynamic week of events as part of the Manchester Science Festival.

They celebrated excellence in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education and community engagement.

And Mr Rothwell, who is based in Greenfield, hopes he can help light a spark that will see innovation born in his hometown.

He said: “It was fantastic to see so many young people from across Oldham getting stuck into engineering and problem-solving.

“I left school at 14, started my own company, Manchester Cabins, and never imagined I’d one day be the chairman of Oldham Athletic and taking the club to Wembley.

“It just shows what’s possible when you work hard, believe in yourself and keep learning.

“Events like this are brilliant because they help young people see that engineering isn’t just about machines – it’s about imagination, teamwork and creating things that make a difference.”

The Institute, named in honour of pioneering Hulme teacher Brenda Mills, was officially unveiled as a transformative hub for STEAM learning, made possible through a generous legacy gift.

Its launch was accompanied by a vibrant Festival of Science and Innovation, featuring guest lectures, competitions, and collaborative events with schools, universities, and industry partners:

Highlights included Dr Tom Ward, senior scientist at XCellR8, delivering a compelling lecture on biomedical innovation, exploring how cell cultures are replacing animal testing in pharmaceutical and cosmetic research.

The Debating Matters Championship was held at Oldham Athletic, with sixth form students from Hulme Grammar, Blue Coat, Crompton House and Oldham Sixth Form College gathered in the boardroom and director’s boxes.

Motions explored included: “In the digital age, we should not expect our online activities to remain private,” and “Populism as a threat to democracy.”

Judged by a panel of experts from politics, academia, law, and industry, the debates showcased exceptional talent and respectful discourse.

Blue Coat School emerged victorious, claiming both the team trophy and best individual speaker award.

Engineering for All Ages: The Primary Engineer Challenge brought together more than 100 pupils from Friezland, Coppice, Hulme and Lyndhurst Primary Schools.

Children in Years 5 and 6 explored hands-on engineering tasks, sparking early interest in design and problem-solving.

The event gave pupils the chance to work alongside real engineers and apply creativity to real-world challenges.

Mr Rothwell engaged with pupils and celebrated their creativity and curiosity, along with John Grimshaw, a respected local engineer and business leader.

Former Hulme pupil Dr Darren Kilroy, now Medical Director at The Countess Chester NHS Foundation Trust, hosted Health Futures – a live online Q&A exploring the future of healthcare.

He also offered students a powerful message: “The human aspect of medicine is the most important thing… the care you take to listen, to reflect, to respect differences — that’s what makes you effective in any career.”

Reflecting on his time at Hulme, he credited the school with nurturing both his scientific and creative interests:

“Hulme gave me breadth — I loved creative writing as much as chemistry. That balance helped shape who I became.”

Dr Chris Millington, Assistant Principal Outreach and Chemistry teacher at Hulme, reflected on the importance of integrating the arts into science education:

“For science and engineering industries to flourish, there has to be creativity alongside them. Architecture, design, innovation – they all need artists.

“Arts sits nicely alongside the sciences and so I’m delighted that Hulme Grammar has placed such importance on the balance of subjects.”

Next up for the Brenda Mills Institute at Hulme Grammar is a 12-hour Junior Hackathon on Thursday, December 18.

Pupils aged 8 – 18 from all across Oldham and Greater Manchester are welcome to enter teams of five to test their coding skills and present to a panel of expert judges in what will be an exciting event for the next generation of computer scientists and innovators.

For more information email: outreach@hulmegrammar.org.