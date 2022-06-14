Film stars raise £5,200 for Diggle School

FILM and TV stars have raised £5,200 for the children of Diggle School.

The famous faces were creative and eye-catching entries for this year’s scarecrow trail, once again organised by Friends of Diggle School (FODS).

From the Flintstones to Pirates of the Caribbean and Where’s Wally, there was a host of creations across the village.

The winners were:

1. Up

2. Pirates Of The Caribbean

3. The Flintstones

4. The Incredibles

5. Moana

6. James Bond.

There were also two special judges’ prizes awarded by FODS for most technically brilliant scarecrows. These were awarded to Brave (Merida) and Finding Nemo/Dory.

There were also six runner-up prizes of Easter Eggs awarded to: Sonic, Spiderman, King Kong, Paddington Bear, Pokémon and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The trail is set to return next year with a theme of music to bring a carnival of all sorts of bands, singers and musicals to the village.

