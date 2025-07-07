Professor Brian Cox inspires young minds in Oldham

PUPILS at Delph Primary School were among the captivated audience as Professor Brian Cox, renowned physicist, returned to his roots with a series of awe-inspiring assemblies.

The visit was part of the Great Horizons initiative, aimed at creating a passion for science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) across Oldham.

Professor Cox, celebrated for his BBC science programmes and deep insights into the cosmos, enthralled students with a virtual journey through the galaxy, sparking curiosity and excitement about the universe.

His visit included engaging Q&A sessions where he fielded questions from aspiring young scientists, leaving a profound impact on the future minds of Oldham.

Reflecting on the visit, Professor Cox expressed optimism about the future, stating, “When I was born here in Chadderton, no-one had walked on the moon, and now we’re building rockets all the time. In 20 or 30 years’ time, I’m guessing some of you will be going into space.”

The event also included a celebration for science educators at the Brian Clarke Academy and engagements with business leaders, urging greater support for STEM education. Professor Cox’s visit culminated in an evening Q&A session at Oldham Sixth Form College, where he continued to inspire with discussions ranging from time travel to the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Oldham’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Cllr Mohon Ali, highlighted the lasting impact of Professor Cox’s visit, emphasising its role in nurturing ambition and innovation among the town’s youth.

Professor Cox summed up his experience, “It is, as always, wonderful to spend time in Oldham. The town is full of talent and energy; from the primary schools to the business leaders and, of course, the football club.”

The visit of Professor Brian Cox stands as a testament to Oldham’s dedication to inspiring and retaining exceptional talent in science and education, ensuring a bright future for its young learners.