Fire breaks out at Fletcher’s Paper Mill in Greenfield

SMOKE is billowing from the site of the historic Robert Fletcher’s Paper Mill in Greenfield after a large blaze erupted.

The fire, which broke out on Monday, August 26, in the derelict industrial building near Dove Stone Reservoir, has prompted an urgent call for the public to avoid the area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) was alerted to the fire at approximately 3:45 pm.

A spokesperson for GMFRS confirmed that multiple fire engines from surrounding stations, including Oldham, Chadderton, Stalybridge, Hollins, Ashton, and Hyde, were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are working hard to bring the fire under control,” the spokesperson said.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site, visible from several surrounding areas.

Authorities are urging people to steer clear of the area to allow emergency services to work without obstruction.

Fletcher’s Paper Mill, once a thriving industrial site, has been derelict for several years. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of injuries.

However, the extent of the damage to the already deteriorating structure is expected to be significant.

🚒 Our crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial building in Saddleworth, near Dovestone Reservoir. ⚠️ The fire is generating a large plume of smoke. Please avoid the area if possible. Residents nearby should keep their windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/BeIQU0E4oV — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) August 26, 2024

